Have your say on redesign of popular Kirkcaldy playpark

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents in Dysart cane have their say in what goes into a new playpark in the area.

Fife Council wants their views on the design and content of the facility in Cook Street.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said, “We’re planning to refurbish the play area, and want to make sure it’s suitable and accessible to everyone who may use it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re currently carrying out a consultation where the community can let us know their thoughts on the design and the play equipment that they would like to see included as part of it. ” Survey forms are available at St Clair Church, Dysart to be returned by May 4 or online at https://haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk.

Cook Street playpark, Dysart (Pic: Fife Council)Cook Street playpark, Dysart (Pic: Fife Council)
Cook Street playpark, Dysart (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Ian Cameron Convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee added: “We’re delighted to be able to help towards the funding for the refurbishment of the much-loved Cook Street play area.

"We’re committed to creating spaces that are safe, fun, and inclusive for all families in our community. This consultation is an important step in ensuring that the new play area meets the needs and desires of local children and parents.”

Related topics:ResidentsFife CouncilKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice