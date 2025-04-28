Have your say on redesign of popular Kirkcaldy playpark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Dysart cane have their say in what goes into a new playpark in the area.

Fife Council wants their views on the design and content of the facility in Cook Street.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said, “We’re planning to refurbish the play area, and want to make sure it’s suitable and accessible to everyone who may use it.

“We’re currently carrying out a consultation where the community can let us know their thoughts on the design and the play equipment that they would like to see included as part of it. ” Survey forms are available at St Clair Church, Dysart to be returned by May 4 or online at https://haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk.

Cook Street playpark, Dysart (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Ian Cameron Convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee added: “We’re delighted to be able to help towards the funding for the refurbishment of the much-loved Cook Street play area.

"We’re committed to creating spaces that are safe, fun, and inclusive for all families in our community. This consultation is an important step in ensuring that the new play area meets the needs and desires of local children and parents.”