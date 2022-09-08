Private Robert Easson never recovered from his injuries while serving in France in May 1916.

He was buried in common ground in his home town of St Monans.

No headstone marked his resting place - until a poignant ceremony lat week.

The ceremony to mark the final resting place of Private Easson (Pic: Jerzy Morkis)

Private Easson was just 27 years old when he died.

He served with the 7th Battalion The Black Watch, and was critically injured in France.

Shipped back to Britain, the soldier was transferred to a military hospital in Liverpool, but never recovered.

He died on November 14, 1919.

Laid to rest in his home town in north-east Fife, no headstone marked the sacrifice he made during the Great War.

That was finally rectified earlier this month with a service of remembrance and honour, and the official unveiling of a headstone erected with the support of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).

The Queen was represented by Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife, who joined the local community, his regiment and the church at a dignified ceremony of remembrance, and the unveiling of a headstone.

Group Captain Jim Leggat OBE gave the introduction, while the Black Watch Association was led by Ronnie Proctor MBE and Bob Scott JP. The Rev. David Clark led the service.

Wreaths were also laid by the new headstone.