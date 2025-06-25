Headstones’ inspection set to start at Fife cemetery

Fife Council is set to undertake routine safety inspections of headstones at a cemetery next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work starts at Kingsbarns Cemetery on Monday, June 30.

Any headstones found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team. In a small number of instances, it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.

Liz Murphy, service manager for bereavement services, said: “We have a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there. I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.

“I'd also urge members of the public to be respectful in and around cemeteries and to report any concerns regarding cemetery safety to Fife Council.”