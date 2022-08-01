Methilhaven Surgery in Methil officially passed into the hands of NHS Fife on August 1, and work is now nearing completion on a temporary GP practice at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in Buckhaven which will cater for its 6000 patients.

The Methilhaven Surgery closed its doors at the end of last week, and the building is set to be put up for sale.

The announcement of the closure came in March, and work has been going on since then to ensure patients continued to be served.

Staff from the practice have relocated to the new facility on level 1 of Randolph Wemyss where they will be joined by highly trained and experienced multi-disciplinary team made up of existing and additional clinicians, including locum GPs, advanced nurse practitioners, treatment room nurses, phlebotomists, physiotherapists, mental health nurses, paramedics and pharmacists.

Patients requiring appointments will be seen by the most appropriate member of the team based on their individual health needs.

A spokesman for NHS Fife said: “The staff at Methilhaven Surgery are working incredibly hard to provide patients with the best standard of service they possibly can.

The surgery is moving into temporary premises

“The continued patience and understanding of patients is greatly appreciated as the team adapt to a new workplace in challenging circumstances.”

There is some parking is available at Randolph Wemyss and nearby.

The telephone number for Methilhaven Surgery will remain the same - 01333 426913 - and additional staff will be on hand to answer calls.