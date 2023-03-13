The move comes as one of the GPs at Park Road Medical Practice, Rosyth, announces their retirement.

NHS Fife will take over the management of the surgery, which has 6200 patients, from April 1. It has already started work ahead of the handover.

The surgery is the latest in the Kingdom to come under the control of NHS Fife - last year it took over the running of a surgery in Buckhaven.

The surgery in Park Road, Rosyth

It is planned that the remaining members of the well-established practice staff at Park Road, which includes GPs and other members of the multidisciplinary team currently working within the practice, will remain and provide continuity for patients.

Dr Christopher McKenna, NHS Fife’s medical director, said: “The GP Partners at Park Road Medical Practice are independent contractors of the board. They have confirmed, following the retirement of one of their GP Partners, that they are now no longer able to continue managing the practice.

“We would like to reassure patients that we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure there continues to be uninterrupted access to local medical services, both in the short and longer-term. Planning has already begun ahead of the transition in order to ensure we are minimising any potential disruption.”Dr McKenna added: “Park Road is staffed by a highly experienced and well-established practice team, and it is planned that this team will remain with the Practice, meaning reduced impact to patients during the transition.”

“The existing practice will remain fully operational throughout the transition process and we are fully committed to ensuring clear lines of communication with the patients registered at the practice.