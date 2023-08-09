NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership will step in to manage Kennoway Medical Group with the sole GP partner retiring.

It stressed that all patients registered with the practice will continue to have uninterrupted access to services the practice currently provides,and the remaining members of the well-established staff, which includes an existing GP, will remain to provide continuity for patients. The change will take effect from October 1 after the retirement the long-serving GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership is in the process of writing to all 4200 registered patients to inform them of the development, and work has already begun on developing “robust contingency plans” to ensure that all patients registered with the practice will continue to have uninterrupted access to health care.

The changes take effect later this year (Pic: Pixabay)

Dr Christopher McKenna, NHS Fife’s medical director, said: “The remaining GP Partner at Kennoway Medical Group is an independent contractor of the health board. The GP has confirmed that as they intend to retire in September they are now no longer able to continue the running of the practice.

“We would like to reassure patients that we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure there continues to be uninterrupted access to local medical services, both in the short and longer-term. Planning has already begun ahead of the transition in order to ensure we are minimising any potential disruption.

“Kennoway Medical Group is staffed by a highly experienced and well-established practice team, and it is planned that this team will remain with the Practice, meaning reduced impact to patients during the transition.”