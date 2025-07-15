A mental health charity in Fife has marked 30 years of supporting people who have experienced hearing voices and sensory disturbance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change Mental Health celebrated the landmark with an event in Kirkcaldy to commemorate three decades of Hearing Voices delivering invaluable support, tackling stigma and creating a safe space for many.

Hosted at Fife Voluntary Action in the Lang Toun, it brought together people who have been part of the service’s journey since its inception, local agencies and members of the community. David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, also presented a parliamentary motion acknowledging its work in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hearing Voices service was created in 1995 after a grassroots peer support group, formed by people who experienced voices and sensory disturbances, gained official backing from Fife Council.

Susan Grant, engaging with guests during the anniversary event.(Pic: Submitted)

It launched at a time when talking openly about voices was discouraged within the medical model, and offered a safe and non-judgmental space where people could share experiences, learn from each other and feel less alone.

Since those early days, the service has grown into a trusted and important lifeline across the Kingdom, offering peer support groups and one-to-one outreach for people living with conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar and psychosis. It supports people to manage their mental health, regain confidence and self-advocate in a system that often misunderstands them.

In recent years, the Hearing Voices model developed in Fife has also informed work delivered by Change Mental Health in Tayside, expanding the reach of this specialised support to even more people living with stigma and isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anniversary event also included a moving and engaging presentation about how people experience voices and sensory disturbances, with a showcase of creative work made by those supported by the service.

Guests gathered during the presentation (Pic: Submitted)

Jean, one of the original members of the peer group and former staff member who remains involved today as a group member, reflected on its journey:

She said: “When we started, there was nowhere to talk about experiences of voice hearers, so I thought that there must be a better way of supporting people. In the groups, people share and you learn from them. You start to think that you can make this work. It’s the people who make Hearing Voices service, the people that come to the groups.

“I’m glad this place survived and this organisation survived. We’ve been very fortunate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One other, who wishes not to be named, added: “The Hearing Voices group has given me confidence. Although I hear voices, I now know I’m not alone. I feel able to speak about it openly, without the fear of being involuntarily hospitalised.

“This service helps us show that people who hear voices can lead meaningful and productive lives.”

Change Mental Health also delivers other vital mental health services in Fife and Tayside, including a resilience service for people facing mental health challenges and a dedicated carer support service for unpaid carers.

Susan Grant, head of Fife, Tayside and Angus Services at Change Mental Health, said: “This anniversary means a lot to everyone connected to the service: the people we support, staff and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hearing Voices has always been a space where people feel accepted, listened to and understood, often for the first time. It’s been built on lived experience, kindness and courage, and I’m incredibly proud of what it’s achieved over the last 30 years.

“We hope this service continues to be part of the Fife community for many years to come and that the model of care and support we’ve built can grow into other areas.”