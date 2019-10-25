Heartbreak as Kirkcaldy woman (20) loses her fight with cancer

A young Kirkcaldy woman has sadly lost her battle with cancer.

Rebekah Rae died on Tuesday morning, 20 months after relapsing with Ewing’s Sarcoma.

The 20-year-old had first been diagnosed with the illness when she was just 12 years old and within months of her younger sister Megan, then 10, also developing a life-threatening tumour.

The sisters endured months of chemotherapy together, strengthening their bond, and were given the all clear seven years ago.

However the family were dealt a blow when early last year they learned Rebekah’s cancer had returned.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy failed and Rebekah travelled to Manchester last week for a clinical trial, but she was too ill to take part.

On her return home she was taken to the Victoria Hospital, where she passed away days later with her family around her.

Rebekah is survived by mum Julie, dad Murray and sister Megan.

Her aunt, Tracey Hook said the former St Andrews RC High pupil was “full of life and a really strong person”.

She said: “She loved going out with her pals. Sharon, her best friend, they’d been friends since school.

“She just loved being with her family, they are a very close family.

“And she loved going to the ice hockey.

“Rebekah was always lots of fun and always laughing.

“You would never mess with her though.

“She tried to live life to the full.

“We are all completely heartbroken.

“She fought the cancer to the end and she was so strong fighting it.

“She will never be forgotten, she was loved by so many people.”

Family friend Roberta Kent, who helped raise money to support the family during Rebekah’s treatment, continues to raise funds to help pay for a funeral on a GoFundMe page.

And Fife Flyers this weekend will hold a minute’s applause at the start of the second period in Rebekah’s honour.

In an online tribute to her the club said: “The Fife Flyers organisation are saddened to hear of the passing of Rebekah Rae. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”