‘Heartbreaking’ child poverty figures revealed for Fife

A fifth of children in Fife were living in poverty last year, according to "heartbreaking" new figures.

It comes as charities urged the Government to stop planned welfare reform, warning the changes will push more families into poverty.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 11,038 children under 16 in Fife were living in relative poverty in the year to March – down from 12,118 the year before.

It meant 18% of children in the area were in households whose income was below 60% of the average income, and also claimed child benefit with at least one other household benefit.

Across the UK, 2.7 million (22%) children were living in relative poverty, including 145,804 (16%) children in Scotland.

This national number increases to over 4.4 million children when looking at income after housing costs and including kids aged between 16 and 19 in full-time education – the highest number since national records started in 2002-03.

Save the Children has warned that, without immediate action, "this could be the first Labour government that oversees a significant rise in child poverty – a record no one wants" and described the latest data as "a source of national shame".

The End Child Poverty coalition added the data should be seen as a "stark warning" to Government, adding record-high numbers of children in poverty "isn't the change people voted for".

The Government's own impact assessment, published last week, estimated welfare reforms planned by Chancellor Rachel Reeves could see 250,000 more people, including 50,000 children, fall into poverty by 2029-30.

However, the Chancellor said she is "absolutely certain" her reforms will not push people into poverty. She added: "We know that if you move from welfare into work, you are much less likely to be in poverty."

Charities urged a U-turn on the plans, saying the announced cuts to disability and incapacity benefits will "push more disabled people into poverty and worsen people’s health".

Oxfam's domestic poverty lead, Dr Silvia Galandini, said: "These latest poverty figures are as damning as they are heartbreaking."

She added: "This is before yesterday’s brutal cuts, where the Chancellor chose to remove vital security and safety from those who need it the most instead of taxing the super-rich.

"It is unconscionable that the Government is cutting social security while willfully ignoring the huge potential revenue of a tiny tax on the super-rich, one that is overwhelmingly backed by the British public."

Work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms told MPs in the Commons on Thursday the latest figures "show just what a huge challenge" the "very high level of child poverty that's left by the previous government" is for Labour.