Heartfelt appeal for park’s golden scooter in memory of a Kirkcaldy youngster to be returned

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a golden scooter placed in a town park in memory of a special Kirkcaldy youngster which has been taken.

The scooter, which was cable tied to a post at the entrance to Beveridge Park, was placed along with a number of bikes in key locations around Kirkcaldy to generate awareness of Childhood Cancer.

The golden scooter was cable tied to a post at the entrance to Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

The bikes were put out last weekend by Kirkcaldy mum Kelly Clarkson who saw the initiative highlighted by the Glow Gold September campaign, which originally came up with the idea.

The spray-painted golden bikes symbolise the childhoods lost as a result of cancer.

The cause is one close to Kelly’s heart following the loss of her beautiful daughter Megan who passed away in January, aged just two, after battling a rare form of lung cancer.

Kelly said she discovered yesterday (Thursday) that the scooter, which had been donated to the campaign, had gone missing.

The scooter has a special significance for Kelly as her daughter Megan enjoyed riding her own scooter.

She said: “We thought the scooter was fitting because Megan was too small for a bike but she loved her scooter.

“I can only imagine the frustration Megan would have felt, unable to go out and ride her scooter this summer.

“I know only too well the void that is left watching others ride theirs and imagining her having fun.”

She appealed for it to be returned: “We have been told that the little scooter has gone walkabouts,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate but one of those things. The park has an underage drinking anti-social element and it’s probably just kids who don’t really understand its significance.

“It would be nice if it was returned and if whoever took it or moved it could understand its significance then that would be a bonus. Kids don’t often think, assuming it is a child who has moved it.”

She added: “I was hoping the purpose of the bikes and scooters would discourage people, obviously not. If you see it on your travels can you please let me know. Last seen cable tied to a post at the entrance to The Beveridge Park.”

Kelly’s appeal was echoed by members of the new Linktown Tenants and Residents Association who posted a plea on their Facebook page for locals to look out for the scooter.

It said: “Can everyone please keep a look out for this bike as it’s been taken from Beveridge Park. This has so much meaning in memory of a very brave little girl.”