‘Heat & Eat Appeal’ launched to support Fife families to stay safe, warm, and well this winter

A ‘heat and eat’ appeal has been launched to ensure Fife families stay safe, warm, and well this winter.

Fife Gingerbread’s annual campaign aims to raise £20,000 to continue providing practical help to families in crisis.

First launched in 2017, the Heat and Eat Appeal has provided a vital safety net for vulnerable families, ensuring they have access to heating, food, and emergency support when they need it most. Thanks to the generosity of the public and local organisations, the appeal has supported hundreds of households through difficult times.

Donations will help Fife Gingerbread to make sure children can stay cosy in warm homes with access to heat and electricity, buy healthy meals and shopping for families struggling to make ends meet,and offer crisis support for emergencies.

Fife Gingerbread has launched its 2025 Heat and Eat Appeal (Pic: Submitted)

It will also deliver special festive packages with toys, food, vouchers, and fuel.

Kirsty Mackerracher, fundraising co-ordinator at Fife Gingerbread, said: “The cost of heating the home for small children, the weekly shop, and unexpected bills - when you’re struggling, these rising costs can quickly turn a difficult situation into a crisis. And that can be felt even more at this time of year.

“We all feel the pinch, but we’re working with families who really do have to decide between heating and eating — and they live right here in our towns and villages across Fife.”

Fife Gingerbread is urging local businesses, community groups, and residents to get involved and support the appeal. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/heatandeat2025.