It was moved to Dunfermline Fire Station today, and all future cover will be provided by the west Fife station.

The height appliance move was one of a number of contentious changes which came into force today as the Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) has to find £11m in savings this year, and some £36m over the next four years.

Second or third appliances were also removed from stations in Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline - “temporary” moves designed to last up to one year - with the Scottish Government’s flat cash settlement at the root cause of the changes which sparked a huge backlash among politicians and firefighters.

The height appliance unit was one of a n umber sent to the scene of the fire at Kitty's (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Kirkcaldy’s height appliance has been part of the station for decades, and its move was part of the service’s bid to modernise, but once which faced strong opposition from the Fire Brigades Union which warned that the cuts will leave scars.

It’s last call-out before being removed from the town was to make the two-minute journey to Kitty’s where it was a key p[art in the firefighters’ bid to bring the major blaze under control.