There has been no contact from Ian Wilson, a loving father and grandfather, since he went missing on Monday. Police have deployed a helicopter in their search along with a dog unit and the assistance of a mountain rescue team. Officers are also carrying out door-to-door and checking any doorbell recording equipment. Searches are being carried out by specialist search officers focusing on the north Kirkcaldy area.

Ian was last seen around 10.15pm in the Katrine Crescent area of the Lang Toun. He is around 5ft. 8 inches in height, with a slim build and short, grey receding hair. Police said as far as they were aware, he is not suitably dressed for the recent cold and wet weather. He is believed to be wearing a grey, short-sleeved polo shirt, jeans and dark coloured boots. His family are said to be extremely worried.

Inspector Kim Stuart said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ian. There have been no sightings or contact from him since Monday night.

Ian Wilson has been reported missing from his Kirkcaldy home (Pic: Police Scotland)

“Ian may be in a confused and it’s possible he has sought shelter in someone’s garden shed, garage or other outbuilding. Please check your outbuildings as Ian may be inside. I would also ask people with dash cam or doorbell cameras to check the footage as it may have captured images of Ian.

“Our enquires are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has seen Ian or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”