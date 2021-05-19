Help cancer charity by donning your walking boots.

Maggie’s centre visitor Rob Flett will be walking a 5k route with his sons Jamie and Euan to remember his wife and Euan and Jamie’s mum Moira.

“Me and the boys will be taking part in Together We Walk in celebration of Moira’s life and to thank Maggie’s for all their support,” he said.

“We were so lucky the day after Moira’s diagnosis, a nurse at the Oncology department advised us to go to Maggie’s, it made the prospect of Moira’s final months less scary.”

Every Maggie’s centre follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks. Maggie lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined that she should not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

In order to live more positively with cancer, Maggie believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support, and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting. All Maggie’s centres are individually designed by leading architects to feel like a home and all have a big kitchen table at their heart. Over the course of the last year the charity has been supporting thousands of people who have been impacted negatively by coronavirus as Maggie’s Fife centre head Alison Allan explained.

“Maggie’s teams across the country have been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times,” she said.

“We’ve created ‘Together We Walk’ as a way of bringing people together to celebrate and reflect. The therapeutic nature of walking and feeling part of a community cannot be measured. And if people felt like raising some funds to help us continue to be there for people with cancer we’d be most grateful.”

Maggie’s Fife relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow it to keep on developing its unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.