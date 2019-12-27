Help for migrants in north east Fife

A new project is aiming to help migrants sign up for the EU settled status, ahead of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Fife Migrants Forum estimates that there are around 32,000-35,000 migrants living in the Kingdom, a ‘significant’ portion of whom have come from within the EU.

The settlement scheme allows EU citizens and their families to remain in the UK after its exit from the union.

The group will be hosting events in St John’s Parish Church in Cupar on January 13,14, 20 and 21, where migrants can find out more about the scheme and get help filling out the necessary forms.

Justyna Majewska, Fife Migrants Forum manager, said she wanted the service to reach as many people as possible and was looking to host similar events in St Andrews, Leven and Glenrothes.

“We would like to link up with other organisations so we can do the service,” she explained.

“If they can offer a space or know people who can, we would love to work with them.

“We just want to reach as many people as possible before the end of March and see what will happen in April, to see if we have the funding to offer this extra service.

“We are happy to help with every single migrant. Please let people know this service is available.”

The forum hopes to reach around 1500 people in the Kingdom who need to apply for settled status.

Ms Majewska said delays had led some migrants to hold off on applying for the status, to wait and see the outcome of the General Election.

“It has affected the whole scheme,” she said.

“People were not sure whether Brexit was going to take place or not, and people were waiting to see what happened.”

The service will be able to offer support in 20 languages, which, according to Ms Majewska, has been one of the main issues.

“The language has been one of the main barriers,” she explained.

“We realise there can be some misunderstandings with the questions, so we have some volunteers who can do different languages.”

People interested in using the service can find out more by visiting the Fife Migrants Forum Facebook page or by dropping into the centre at the Kirkcaldy Centre, which is open between 9am - 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.

More information about applying for the EU settled status can be found by visiting the website, www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families/applying-for-settled-status.