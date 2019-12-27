Help needed to restore Leven skate park

A group of young skaters in Leven are looking for help as they move ahead with plans to redevelop the town’s skate park.

Plans to regenerate the skate park on Leven’s promenade won some funding in 2018, as part of a Fife Council project aimed at giving local residents the chance to shape the future of the area.

However, two years on and the Leven Skate Board is still waiting to get designs for the new park.

“It has not moved on from that stage,” said group chair James Young.

“We are looking for designers to come forward, or we might get in touch with other designers.

“I was unhappy with the local facilities and now I want to improve them for future generations.”

The development of the skate park could cost a maximum of £250,000, with the area needing new terrain, ramps and obstacles to bring it up to the standard of other parks.

Mr Young, an active skater himself, described the current skate park as “quite basic and run down in some areas”.

One of the elements of the skate park that would be improved as part of the project would be the lighting.

While the group, formed in 2015 by Fife Council before becoming independent in 2017, does have some funding, Mr Young said that it was better to keep that to use on the overall project, and to attract further funding in the future.

“If we spent it all on lights, we’ll have no other funds to start with,” he explained.

“Over the holidays it is busy every day, sometimes all day.

“When it gets darker, it does get quieter. That’s where the new lights would help.”

For more information about the Leven skate park and events being held there, visit the group’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/levenskateboard.