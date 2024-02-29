Help save our shelled wall
Thousands of dog whelks are needed by Anstruther Improvements Association (AIA) to restore to its former glory the decorated shell wall of a property overlooking the Dreel Burn.
The gable wall was originally elaborately covered with shells by the slater, Alexander Batchelor, who also decorated the well-known Buckie House just across the road.
The building is an important part of Anstruther’s heritage, the wall has been slowly deteriorating over recent years and is currently in a very poor state. The AIA requires permission from the owners of the adjoining building to undertake much needed restoration work.
To date no relatives of the late Mr and Mrs Wallace, who lived there, have come forward. The AIA has asked that anyone with information regarding the property owners get in contact by emailing: [email protected].
AIA Trustee Elizabeth Riches said: “We need many thousands of small white dog whelks for our community-led restoration project, an objective which will take some time to achieve.
"King Charles expressed considerable interest in our local shell-covered buildings while on a visit a few years ago and was particularly pleased that local children were involved in collecting shells for the Buckie House restoration. If you can help us in any way, either with information about the Wallaces, or by collecting dogwhelks for us, the AIA would be most grateful."
The AIA has a collection box at the terrace to the rear of Dreel Halls, Anstruther, where members of the public can donate shells they have collected.
The AIA can also be contacted via a Facebook page for the Dreel Shelled Wall Project. The AIA is hosting regular family-friendly Buckie Treasure Hunts on local beaches, with the next event at Kingsbarns Beach on Saturday, March 2 at 10am.