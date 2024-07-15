Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated helpline will open to support tens of thousands of Fife pupils and students set to receive their full Higher, National and Advanced results in a few weeks.

Tuesday, August 6 is results day, and young people - along with their parents and carers - will be able to get support with their results through Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) dedicated results helpline that will be offering impartial career information, advice, and guidance.

It will be staffed by expert careers advisers and will be live from 8:00am on the day to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps.

The team of qualified advisers from Scotland’s national skills agency will be at the end of the phone line to offer advice about colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

The helpline will open as pupils get their exam results (Pic: Submitted)

Dave McCallum, head of career information, advice and guidance operationsm said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on your journey.

“Our advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities. Whether you didn’t receive the results you were hoping for, or exceeded your expectations, we are here to help you navigate the next steps and the make the best decisions for your future.”

Jenny Gilruth MSP, Education Secretary, added: “Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers. There are options out there for you whatever your results may be. The helpline provides a valuable opportunity to speak directly with someone who can offer impartial, expert advice on your options.

“Anyone with concerns, no matter how small, should take the chance to phone the careers experts if they need advice or reassurance."

The number for the 2024 Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and will be open on Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th from 8:00am to 8:00pm; and Thursday 8th/Friday 9th from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The helpline has been going for 32 years and has helped tens of thousands of young Scots.