TikTok is a weird and wonderful space which has flourished since lockdown.

Its short, often light-hearted videos have offered escape during the dark times of a global pandemic.

And creative people have flocked to it to make others laugh, smile or learn something – from dance routines to cooking hacks. So it’s no surprise that Scottish TikTok is fizzing with unique and often hilarious content.

From the Scot who launched the sea shanty craze, to the lass who lip synced Trainspotting dialogue while dressed as Disney Princess Merida – this is what the talented folk running Scottish TikTok have to offer.

1. @nathanevanss The app is worth downloading just for this. Nathan Evans went from postman to global music sensation when his Scottish sea shanty version of Wellerman went viral earlier this year. That video alone has 16 million views and the song reached number one in the UK, kickstarting a sea shanty craze on TikTok. Nathan currently has 1.2m followers. Photo: @nathanevanss TikTok Photo Sales

2. @whatsername1.0 Currently at 1.8m followers, Whatsername's content ranges from funny sketches, to makeup, to giving popular songs a Scottish twist. Worth a follow alone for her Disney Princess/Trainspotting mashup. Photo: @whatsername1.0 TikTok Photo Sales

3. @paulblack Actor and writer Paul Black shares his hilarious and relatable sketches on TikTok - from 'Watching Drag Race with your straight boyfriend' to 'Me whenever I have to speak to an English person'. He currently has 80k followers and 2.3m likes. Photo: @paulblack TikTok Photo Sales

4. @natidreddd "Painfully Scottish" @natidreddd is a redheaded singer who performs acoustic covers of popular songs for her 1.3m followers. Photo: @natidreddd TikTok Photo Sales