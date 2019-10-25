Here’s how you can help our Christmas appeal across Fife

The Fife Free Press is backing a simple, but powerful, new campaign which will make a huge difference to the self-esteem and dignity of many.
Cara Forrester, who edits the online Queendom of Fife magazine, has become Fife’s Beauty Banker.
And together we are urging all Fifers to donate hygiene products to people in poverty.
Beauty Banks is a national charity which helps at a very local level.
It is established in Edinburgh and Glasgow and now, with Cara at the helm, it is coming to Fife in time for Christmas.
Its message is simple – hygiene isn’t a luxury, it is a basic human right.
With your help we can help many Fifers in poverty between now and Christmas.
All you have to do is pop an extra packet of toothpaste, a hair product, deodorant into your weekly shop, and then drop them off.
Your kindness will directly be felt by someone living locally.
Here is how what we are looking for – and where you can rop off your donations.
WHAT CAN I DONATE?
Any unused toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, disposable razors,
travel sized shampoo and body wash, sanitary pads, men’s grooming products, face wash and baby products – nappies, baby shampoo, body wash
Anything else is a welcome bonus!
WHERE CAN I DROP THEM OFF:
>> Kirkcaldy
Fife Free Press, Carlyle House,
Changes Hair & Beauty Salon, Meldrum Road
Balance Fife, 286, High Street, Kirkcaldy
Duchess Lounge, 3 Whytescauseway
The Secret Garden Rooms, Raith Gardens
SD Cosmetics, 1 Begg Road
Debroni Events – 421a High Street
Robertson’s Cafe, Tolbooth Street
Mind and Body Studio, 1-3 Kinghorn Road
Nourish, Glebe Park Centre (Mon, Wed & Thurs)
My Cherry Pie, 301 High Street
Linton Lane Centre, Templehall
>> BURNTISLAND
Grain and Sustain – 135 High Street
>> CARDENDEN
Ore Valley Housing Association
Cardenden Community Charity Shop organised by Fine Print Secretarial Services
>> GLENROTHES & LESLIE Healing Hands, 8 Pentland Court, Saltire Centre.
Maiya’s Light, Glenrothes,
Simply Scentered Holistic Therapies, 376 High Street, Leslie
>> KINGLASSIE
Chandler’s Attic, 28 Main Street
>>North East Fife
Lady Jane Hair and Beauty Salon, 6 Crossgate Cupar
>> Dunfermline area
Happy Earth Place, 47 James Street, Dunfermline
Finely Pressed Ironing and Laundry Services
Loch Café, Waterski Centre Townhill Loch
Crafty Pots Café, 66 Ridgeway, Dalgety Bay