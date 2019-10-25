Here’s how you can help our Christmas appeal across Fife

The Fife Free Press is backing a simple, but powerful, new campaign which will make a huge difference to the self-esteem and dignity of many.

Cara Forrester, who edits the online Queendom of Fife magazine, has become Fife’s Beauty Banker.

Pic: Fife Photo Agency

And together we are urging all Fifers to donate hygiene products to people in poverty.

Beauty Banks is a national charity which helps at a very local level.

It is established in Edinburgh and Glasgow and now, with Cara at the helm, it is coming to Fife in time for Christmas.

Its message is simple – hygiene isn’t a luxury, it is a basic human right.

With your help we can help many Fifers in poverty between now and Christmas.

All you have to do is pop an extra packet of toothpaste, a hair product, deodorant into your weekly shop, and then drop them off.

Your kindness will directly be felt by someone living locally.

Here is how what we are looking for – and where you can rop off your donations.

WHAT CAN I DONATE?

Any unused toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, disposable razors,

travel sized shampoo and body wash, sanitary pads, men’s grooming products, face wash and baby products – nappies, baby shampoo, body wash

Anything else is a welcome bonus!

WHERE CAN I DROP THEM OFF:

>> Kirkcaldy

Fife Free Press, Carlyle House,

Changes Hair & Beauty Salon, Meldrum Road

Balance Fife, 286, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Duchess Lounge, 3 Whytescauseway

The Secret Garden Rooms, Raith Gardens

SD Cosmetics, 1 Begg Road

Debroni Events – 421a High Street

Robertson’s Cafe, Tolbooth Street

Mind and Body Studio, 1-3 Kinghorn Road

Nourish, Glebe Park Centre (Mon, Wed & Thurs)

My Cherry Pie, 301 High Street

Linton Lane Centre, Templehall

>> BURNTISLAND

Grain and Sustain – 135 High Street

>> CARDENDEN

Ore Valley Housing Association

Cardenden Community Charity Shop organised by Fine Print Secretarial Services

>> GLENROTHES & LESLIE Healing Hands, 8 Pentland Court, Saltire Centre.

Maiya’s Light, Glenrothes,

Simply Scentered Holistic Therapies, 376 High Street, Leslie

>> KINGLASSIE

Chandler’s Attic, 28 Main Street

>>North East Fife

Lady Jane Hair and Beauty Salon, 6 Crossgate Cupar

>> Dunfermline area

Happy Earth Place, 47 James Street, Dunfermline

Finely Pressed Ironing and Laundry Services

Loch Café, Waterski Centre Townhill Loch

Crafty Pots Café, 66 Ridgeway, Dalgety Bay