Here's all you need to know about Kinghorn Children's Gala 2025

This year's royal party for Kinghorn Children's Gala, from left Queen Maia Skivington, attendants Brian McCabe and Amelia White, and King Noah Young. (Pic: contributed)

The wait for this year’s Kinghorn Children’s Gala royal party is almost over as the gala week starts in a matter of days.

The popular gala week runs from Friday, June 6 to Saturday, June 14 and promises to be a lot of fun for the whole community with something for all ages to enjoy.

Although this year’s pool tournament took place last week, the full programme of events starts on Friday night with the ladies’ darts tournament, followed by the singles and doubles competitions the following day.

Throughout the week there will be a dominoes competition, soft play for the toddlers and a range of family friendly events including bowling, music bingo, a quiz night and a treasure hunt.

Highlights from the gala week including the crowning ceremony for the royal party on Sunday, June 8 at 11am in Kinghorn Parish Church. King Noah Young and Queen Maia Skivington will be crowned in front of family, friends and the wider community. Their attendants are Amelia White and Brian McCabe.

The school beach day on Thursday is also a very popular event with the youngsters.

The parade and celebration day on Saturday, June 14 will being the events to a close. The theme for 2025 is Under the Sea.

The parade will leave Park Place at 11am making its way to Myres Park. This year’s route will be the same as last year – Park Place, Park Street, David the First, St Leonards Place, Pettycur Road, Bruce Street, Rossland Place, Eastgate, High Street, Orchard Terrace and Bruce Terrace.

Myres Park will be the venue for the family fun afternoon from noon until 4pm.

There will be bouncy castles from World of Parties which are free for the kids; market stalls; live music from the Auld Hoose’s open mic music and new for this year, food stalls and a bar.

The party continues from 4pm to 8pm with a disco on the park providing a fun filled evening for all to enjoy.

Stuart Roy, chairperson of Gala Week, said: “We love seeing kids smiling and enjoying themselves. It’s a wonderful tradition that brings everyone together – and every year it just gets even better.

"A lot of hard work goes into making Gala Week such a success, and we couldn’t do it without the amazing people of Kinghorn who come out and support us.”

The committee are always on the look out for volunteers to help out, so if you’re interested in getting involved drop them an email to [email protected] or check out the Kinghorn Children’s Gala Facebook page for more information.