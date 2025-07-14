Heritage group’s invite to Fifers to join five-day dig at historic church site

A Fife heritage group is looking for volunteers to be part of a community dig which could shed more light on the past.

The call comes from Leslie Heritage Group which is working with Addyman Archaeology on a project at the town’s Christ Kirk On The Green.

The five-day dig gets underway on Thursday, September 11, but people are encouraged to sign up now.

Christ Kirk on the Green has been a focal point for Leslie folk for centuries. It was the site of the church, markets and fairs, homes during the war, the gallows for hangings, so the project is one of huge interest.

Said a spokesperson: “This is a hugely exciting project for the whole community. Who knows what will be unearthed - possibly even the remains of the 10th century wooden kirk thought to have stood on this very spot. Working alongside a team of archaeologists, we are looking for enthusiastic local volunteers to get involved”

There are opportunities to be part of the dig, as well as any other roles to be undertaken across the initiative.

The spokesperson added: “We will do our very best to ensure that everyone who volunteers is offered a chance to join in, however priority will be given to volunteers living in the KY6 postcode area.”

Bill Fiet, chair of Leslie Heritage Group says ‘It’s not our dig, it is for the whole of Leslie and we really want as many people as possible to be involved in this exciting project.”

To volunteer, in the first instance, send an email to [email protected]. Once it is received you will be sent a link to a Google form where the group can gather more information on how you’d like to be involved.

The group is also fundraising for the project and future initiatives. Full details on its Facebook page.