Hibernian FC: Award-winning Hibs play comes home to Edinburgh to a dream venue, Easter Road Stadium
Edinburgh actor and self-confessed ‘massive Hibs fan’ Nathan Scott-Dunn is set to fulfil a long held ambition when his play about Hibernian Football Club’s historic Scottish Cup victory after a 114 year wait comes to Easter Road.
Written and directed by Scott-Dunn, 1902 is the story of four wannabe football hooligans on a quest to see Hibs win the Scottish Cup.
First performed at the Fringe in 2017, 1902 'comes home' to Easter Road for three nights only from April 7-9, when it will play the stadium's Edinburgh Suite.
The 26-year-old says, “If you’d told me five years ago when this was just a bunch of words on paper that we’d be bringing it to the Holy Ground of Easter Road Stadium, I never would have believed it. Being from a working-class town like Bonnyrigg, football is rooted in our culture. Bonnyrigg is a massive Hibs town and where our show is set.
“I have a strong affinity for the club as my dad played for them in the 80s and have always said that if I had a time machine, I would go back and watch him play at Easter Road. To have him come to watch me play there is absolutely a dream come true.
“It’s every Hibs fan’s dream to play at Easter Road, so for me personally, and for the cast and team behind the show, it means the world to us.”
Produced by Saltire Sky theatre company, 1902 proved a big hit on the Fringe from 2017 to 2019 and enjoyed a tour both north and south of the border, winning an Off-West End Award along the way.
Described as an immersive dark comedy that delves into the world of Scottish football, it tells the story of Hibernian’s heroic victory in the Scottish Cup Final following a 114 year wait; a gang of misfits led by Bonnyrigg lad Deeks Longstaff spend their days chewing the fat in The Dug and Duck. Determined to make it to the cup final, the boys do whatever it takes to nab a ticket, even if that means borrowing money from local loan-shark, Craig Turnbull. When the cash can't be repaid, events turn sour and it’s down to Deeks' estranged brother to help the boys. What could possibly go wrong?
It's a tale of pride, woe, defeat and victory that Scott-Dunn believes will reach out to anyone who has ever dared to dream and one that caused Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to Tweet, ‘Can't recommend this great show highly enough’, after seeing it.
The show’s creator adds, “It really feels as though audiences are resonating with our story and with the help of Hibs we are now able to continue this journey on an even bigger scale. Easter Road is the spiritual home for so many and it was extremely important for us to create a piece of theatre that remained authentic and accessible to the football fans that inspired it.
“The cast are absolutely buzzing to be back in Leith and we feel that every Hibs fan should experience this show. You don’t have to be a Hibs fan or even a football fan to enjoy the show, but it does give you something more if you are.”
Tickets priced £15 can be purchased by here.