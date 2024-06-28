Hidden Gardens fundraiser returns as East Neuk Friends of CHAS celebrate 20 years

The East Neuk Friends of CHAS group is hosting its annual Hidden Gardens event in Kingsbarns this July.

The East Neuk Friends of CHAS are set to host their annual Hidden Gardens event as they celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary.

Since forming in 2004, the group has raised over £70,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), mainly through their two annual events – the Hidden Gardens and the Christmas Bazaar.

They have also hosted other occasional events over the years.

The Friends will continue their fundraising this summer with the 2024 Hidden Gardens event taking place in Kingsbarns on Sunday, July 14.

There will be several beautiful gardens taking part this year, including the addition of a Japanese style garden.

Three gardens will be serving refreshments, for which a small donation would be appreciated. One will have sandwiches and cake, another will have strawberries and ice cream and the third will have afternoon tea.

There will also be plant sales and book sales, as well as the opportunity to test your gardening knowledge with a quiz. The lucky winner will win a £20 garden centre voucher.

A spokesperson for the East Neuk Friends of CHAS said: “All of the money raised on the day is donated to the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland. It is such a wonderful charity that not only helps children with life-shortening conditions but it also offers much needed respite for their families.

"The charity has also extended their much needed services and can now reach more families in need in most parts of Scotland, and with these additional services they are now able to assist more and more children and their families.”

The gardens will be open from noon until 5pm on Sunday, July 14.

Entry and a map of the gardens, from The Square in Kingsbarns, is £4 for adults and accompanied children are free.