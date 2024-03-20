Hide & Sheep: Fifers set for toy sheep hunt to win VIP Royal Highland Show passes
Scotland’s leading agricultural charity behind the Royal Highland Show, the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), is to hide 60 cuddly toy sheep across the Kingdom in the first of a year-long programme of events to celebrate its 240th anniversary. They form part of a flock of almost 2000 cuddly toy sheep being hidden across Scotland.
From Monday (March 25), the free family fun event will see the sheep stowed away at shopping centres, farm shops, tourist destinations and agricultural centres including Ardross Farm Shop, the VisitScotland St Andrews iCentre, Kingsbarns Distillery & Visitor Centre, The Buffalo Farm, Saline Shaw Farm Shop and The Farm at Wellsgreen.
The first to find a sheep can keep it, and be in with the chance of winning one of eight VIP experiences at the Royal Highland Show 2024. Anyone who finds one of
the lost flock can simply scan the QR code on the sheep’s ear tag to discover if they are a winner. Full details at www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhass-240/hide-sheep/.
With Spring an important season in the agricultural calendar, each ear tag code will also reveal five farming facts including insights on lambing, crop sowing and more, as well as raising awareness about the farming sector and the important issues facing the rural community.
Alan Laidlaw, chief executive, said: “We have 240 years of history in championing Scottish agriculture. Inspiring the next generation through events like Hide & Sheep remains a key part of that. We hope lots of young people and their families get involved with the event and also continue their interest by visiting us at our milestone event, the Royal Highland Show, in June.”