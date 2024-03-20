Hide & Sheep: Fifers set for toy sheep hunt to win VIP Royal Highland Show passes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s leading agricultural charity behind the Royal Highland Show, the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), is to hide 60 cuddly toy sheep across the Kingdom in the first of a year-long programme of events to celebrate its 240th anniversary. They form part of a flock of almost 2000 cuddly toy sheep being hidden across Scotland.

From Monday (March 25), the free family fun event will see the sheep stowed away at shopping centres, farm shops, tourist destinations and agricultural centres including Ardross Farm Shop, the VisitScotland St Andrews iCentre, Kingsbarns Distillery & Visitor Centre, The Buffalo Farm, Saline Shaw Farm Shop and The Farm at Wellsgreen.

The first to find a sheep can keep it, and be in with the chance of winning one of eight VIP experiences at the Royal Highland Show 2024. Anyone who finds one of

Annabelle Bargeton and Eva Wallace, both aged four, help to launch Hide & Sheep (Pic: RHASS)

the lost flock can simply scan the QR code on the sheep’s ear tag to discover if they are a winner. Full details at www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhass-240/hide-sheep/.

With Spring an important season in the agricultural calendar, each ear tag code will also reveal five farming facts including insights on lambing, crop sowing and more, as well as raising awareness about the farming sector and the important issues facing the rural community.