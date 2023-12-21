High Scottish ranking for Fife College as it heads into 125th anniversary year

Fife College is officially one of the best in Scotland to go from ‘learn’ to ‘earn.’

According to the latest Scottish Funding Council report, 94.9% of full-time students from the college reported that they had gone from completing their course to a job, training and/or further study three to six months after qualifying.

The figure is the college’s highest ever recorded, up 1.5% on the 2020/21 number and much higher than the latest college sector average (82.9%). The survey, in which the college had an overall response rate of 99.6%, covered college students from across Scotland who graduated in the 2021/22 academic year.

The news came coincided with the launch of the college's 2024/25 prospectus which features 400 courses.

Fife College is counting down to a landmark anniversary (Pic: Submitted)

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: "We are so proud to be one the best colleges in Scotland when it comes to students going from learning to earning. Our highest-ever positive destination rate reflects not only the dedication of our students but also the quality of our programmes and the focus our colleague team has on delivering great results.”And he added: “With the launch of our 24/25 prospectus, there are even more opportunity to come. We look forward to welcoming new students into college in the coming months, and we’re confident that they too will find a pathway to success in their academic and professional journey."