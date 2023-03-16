Fife Sports and Leisure Trust gained the mark - the highest possible - for its Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) check on its trainer assessors,new and candidate training courses and sites as set out by the Royal Lifesaving Society) and Institute of Qualified Lifeguards.

Liz Wilson, safety and facilities assistant said: “The annual check looks at compliance over a number of criteria and is something we take very seriously. We were delighted to receive our excellent rating and are working hard to ensure we maintain this.

“The quality assurance evaluation is critical for the delivery of our programmes and means that we have the best qualified staff to support this. We are committed to delivering quality community sports and leisure services - our customers can have confidence in our teams and standards.”