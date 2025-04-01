Highest youth accolade and praise for trio of Cupar scouts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Cupar Explorer Scouts have been presented with the King’s Scout Award, the highest youth accolade in Scouting.

Zoe Nimmo, 17, Beth Harvie, 17, and Fergus Alexander, 18, were honoured in a ceremony at Cupar Scout Hall.

Zoe and Beth, both sixth-year pupils at Bell Baxter High School, and Fergus, a former Bell Baxter pupil who is now a student in Glasgow, received their awards in front of fellow Explorer Scouts and invited guests from the district and region.

All three have earned their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards, volunteered as Young Leaders for several years, participated in numerous expeditions, been selected for international Scouting events and led community projects.

Speaking on behalf of the trio, Beth Harvie explained how Scouting had helped build resilience.

“It’s easy in life to give up when things get tough,” she said. “When I started Scouts at 10, I was a shy, quiet person who preferred to stay in my comfort zone. Over the last seven years, I’ve learned how to be resilient and brave, pushing myself to face challenges head-on.

“Now, when a challenge arises, I don’t back away - I consider my options and give it my best shot. If I fail, I try again.”

Beth added that earning the King’s Scout Award alongside Zoe and Fergus made the experience “10 times better.”

“When I first joined Explorers, I didn’t know Zoe or Fergus, but over the past four years, we’ve shared so many adventures together - from multi-day hikes and week-long camps to travelling the world. Being presented with this award alone wouldn’t have felt right, as I wouldn’t have achieved it without them.”

Helen Cammack, Cupar Explorer Scout leader, praised their hard work.

She said: “Beth, Fergus, and Zoe have worked incredibly hard - we’re so proud of them.”

Donald Jenks, North East Fife District Explorer Scout Leader, added: “The King’s Scout Award is the highest youth achievement in Scouting, awarded only to those who demonstrate the determination to complete all sections.

“These include volunteering, skill development, participating in four expeditions, exploring beliefs and cultures, as well as taking part in international activities and numerous camping days. Watching these young people grow as they work toward their goals is incredibly rewarding.”