Hill of Tarvit to host biggest Fife Nativity yet

The producers of the annual Fife Nativity are planning the biggest shows yet – as event moves to Hill of Tarvit mansion house.

The outdoor nativity, which uses local actors, real animals, and even a real baby, will be held on the mansion grounds between December 20-22, with five shows.

Viewers will stand outside for the section of the nativity, watching as Mary and Joseph arrive at the inn. The second part will take place inside a huge marquee.

This year’s show is being directed by Bell Baxter head of arts, David Beckett.

Producer Eugene Adams thanked the National Trust for Scotland for allowing the group to use the grounds for the nativity.

He added: “We wanted to make it somewhere a little bit more majestic, in some respects. You can imagine that on a clear, starry night, it will be amazing.”

There will also be a special, ‘relaxed performance’ on the Saturday afternoon, designed for people with additional needs.

Elements of the show will be toned down – including a ‘less terrifying’ Herod.

“Our drive is, whether you are religious or not, in a world of Black Fridays and commercial Christmas, this is an opportunity to slow down and pause,” said Eugene.

“Christmas has become chaotic. People are stressing and worrying. We want to put on something that is accessible to everyone and gives them a reason to pause and reflect.”

Tickets can be purchased and more information found at www.fifenativity.org.uk.