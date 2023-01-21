It marks the end of temporary access restrictions put in place by Historic Environment Scotland to carry out essential high level masonry work, in the face of accelerating climate change.

It means visitors can once again enjoy access to the town’s highest vantage point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Rule’s is the latest historic site to reopen following inspection, with ongoing work taking place at several sites across Scotland.

St Rule's Tower on the grounds of St Andrew's Cathedral

HES has completed detailed, tactile inspections at 25 sites across the country since May, with a further 13 due for completion by Spring.

Last summer, part of the site was reopened to visitors with an access route put in place through the grounds of St Andrews Cathedral to provide access to the graves of famous golfers including Old and Young Tom Morris before St Andrews hosted The Open, as well as to the museum and its important treasures, and exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further inspection and repairs were required at the 11th century tower - a structure that pre-dates the cathedral itself.

From the top, you can see right across the cathedral precinct, across the town, the castle and out over the sea and countryside. Ladders between wooden floors inside the tower were originally the only way to get to the top, but a stone staircase was added in the 18th century which visitors use to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: "I am delighted to announce the reopening of St Rule’s Tower at St Andrews Cathedral following essential restrictions that were put in place for high level masonry inspections and subsequent repairs.

“We know how important it is to be able to offer visitors the opportunity to visit and engage with these historical sites and are working as quickly as we can to carry out these necessary inspections. It’s wonderful to open these doors and to know that visitors will once again be able to look out across St Andrews from the highest point in the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad