A landmark B-listed building in Beveridge Park has been given a new lease of life after £1.3m of work.

Raith Lodge had fallen into a state of disrepair, but is now set for a new era as a nursery.

The money to bring the historic building back into use came from Fife Council, and young children from the Kirkcaldy west area have now stepped inside - passing its familiar stone lions.

Situated at the Boglily Road entrance of the park, the distinctive building dates from 1892 and was originally the home of the head park keeper. It later became a tea room and, latterly, council offices. After sitting empty for a number of years it was proposed that it could be repurposed as a nursery which there is a shortage of nursery places.

Raith Lodge at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy has had a £1.3m transformation (Pic: Fife Council)

Planning permission was granted in 2022 and the refurbishment started last summer, with work being completed by the council's building services teams, with the help of local contractors.

Extensive work was required to bring the building up to the required standard for use as a nursery, whilst preserving its historical features. The entire roof has been renewed, as have the cast iron gutters and downpipes. Damaged stonework has been repaired and repointed and there's new sash and case windows, replicating the originals which retain the original coloured glass.

Inside, decaying timbers and plasterwork were removed and the building was rewired and had new lights fitted. The space has been redesigned to incorporate a new kitchen and toilets and a refurbished internal staircase. The decoration is bright and welcoming, but retains the historic feel of the building.

There's an external private play area at the back of the building and the stone lions which have guarded the park since 1893 have been restored and repaired, too, as part of the project.

Service manager Steve Anderson, said: “We're delighted to have been able to bring this dilapidated building back to life. Our young apprentices have been given a unique opportunity to learn trade skills that are needed when restoring a historic building like this. I'm sure that some of our future young apprentices will start their learning in this fantastic building"

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council's spokesperson for building services, said: "Raith Lodge has been a key landmark in Beveridge Park for over 130 years and I'm pleased to see it restored and preserved for future generations.

"I'm delighted that young apprentices from a variety of trades were able to be part of the restoration. Apprentices are key to our workforce and giving them a chance to work on projects such as this gives them unique skills, in addition to what they learn day to day. I'm very proud to see what's been achieved."

The transformation was also welcomed by Shelagh McLean, head of education.She said: "We are delighted that Raith Lodge has welcomed it's first intake of children, who are settling in well. The restoration of the building has given us this new early years facility, which was needed in the local area. Beveridge Park is a brilliant location for the nursery and our young people will benefit from learning in such a beautiful setting which offers multiple outdoor learning options too."