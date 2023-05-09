Members of Ceres Kemback & Springfield Church will meet on Sunday, May 21, to hear a proposal to sell the Kemback church building. It is believed that there has been a church in the hamlet since 1244, and the present building, the third to be built, dates from 1814.

The move comes as the Church of Scotland looks to slim its estate, with many congregations across Fife facing difficult decisions.

In a letter to members, the Minister, the Rev Jane Barron, explained that the Church has more buildings in its portfolio than Historic Scotland, and there are too many to finance and maintain. The number of people attending does not warrant three church buildings, and the congregation is working with a reduced income. Insurance and on-going heating and regular repairs are among the expensive running costs.

The historic church in Kemback could be put up for sale

She added that this will be a sorrowful decision, but it is intended to strengthen the local church by consolidating resources, focusing more on the church’s aims locally and nationally.

The church in Kemback was renovated in the late 1920s, and it contains a stained glass window by Ruth Walker. The hamlet of Kemback, which formerly had a school as well as the church, is the centre of a parish with a population of about 600.

