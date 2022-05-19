Historic Fife castle dubbed a ‘hidden gem’ plans new orangery cafe

Dunimarle Castle, located high above Culross is now used for weddings as well a a backdrop for film crews.

And now it has got approval from Fife Council to create an orangery café.

Built in the 11th century, the original medieval castle is steeped in history and is alleged to be a dwelling of the Macduffs.

Dunimarle Castle

In 1840, a new castle was constructed alongside the remains of the original building. It has been refurbished and upgraded by the current owners in 2010.

Recruitment is now underway for a full-time manager for the orangery café - a stunning large event space.

George Fleming,estate manager, has worked with Business Gateway Fife during the upgrades.

Dunimarle Castle from across the Forth

He said: “The excellent support and advice given to me by Business Gateway Fife has enabled us to progress with the developments of the estate to create a historic visitor attraction that enhances the offering of Culross village as well as bringing the castle and gardens back to life.”

Fraser McKee, senior business adviser at Business Gateway Fife said: “The castle and gardens are significant assets to the historic Culross area and its tourism.