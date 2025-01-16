Historic Fife golf club unveils new plans to add to its facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established Fife golf club has unveiled new plans to add to its facilities.

Crail Golfing Society has approved projects to develop its existing facilities having received planning permission for a fully covered ‘Practice and Performance Hub’ stretching over six bays, as well as a state-of-the-art Trackman swing studio to ensure golfers of all skill levels can receive tuition and carry out practice without having to brave the elements in adverse weather conditions.

The 36-hole club, founded in 1786, has long been associated with the development of junior golf - its first junior medal was held in 1880 - and said its new investments would help future generations of golfers.

Dr Jane Green, chair of the board at Crail Golfing Society, said the projects allowed the society to refocus.” adding: “The recent incorporation has allowed us … to determine what sort of club we are and want to be, which in turn has translated into a set of strategic objectives that we can all work towards.

How the new facilities at Crail Golfing Society will look (Pic: Submitted)

“The driving range project has been driven by the requests from members for better practice facilities, and we expect to see a significant increase in the current usage of more than 180,000 balls per year, particularly amongst junior golfers who are the future of our club.

The club, which has offered subsidised lessons for an average of 35 under 15-year-olds for 15 weeks every summer for the past 17 years, said the the improved driving range will further enhance its connection with juniors and wider local community through events like the ‘Junior Golf Skills’ challenge during the week of the popular Crail Festival in July and national initiatives like the Scottish Golf ‘Get Into Golf’ scheme.

David Snodgrass, head professional, said: “We have designed the members ‘Practice and Performance Hub’ with the aim of delivering one of the best practice and tuition facilities at a members club in Scotland and this new facility will allow members to use their club more often especially when the weather is at its worst which would normally result in quieter days at the club.”

Crail employed the services of award-winning architectural firm GD Lodge Architects throughout the entire process, following its work on a similar facility at Royal Troon Golf Club. The bespoke 7-bay facility, including a simulator bay, was designed with a cantilevered roof to minimize ricochets while providing shelter, and the recycled rubber sports floor reduces ball strike impact.

The view to the new driving bays at Crail Golfing Society (Pic:Submitted)

Added Dr Green: “The focus for the board has been on improving the overall experience, especially for our members with more tee time availability. We currently have a four-year waiting list in place for membership and strong reserves that can finance further development so we’re very proud to say that the future looks bright for our historic Club.”