Historic Fife hotel re-opens with free Fisher & Donaldson doughnuts after two-year closure

A historic Fife hotel is set to re-open two years after the doors closed.

The Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie opens its doors this weekend after major works by its new owners.

The Glenshire Group, which also owns Greens Retail and Pizza Hut franchises, bought the 24-bed hotel and leisure complex business in 2023.

On Saturday it will cut a ribbon at the front door as part of a community engagement day which will offer visitors free cakes and coffee, and Fisher & Donaldson’s famous fudge doughnuts. There will also be an opportunity to tour round the hotel to see the changes that have been made.

The doors to the Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie re-open this weekend (Pics: Submitted)

The Lomond Hills Hotel is a converted coaching inn, which dates back to 1733.

It was the focal point of village life for generations until the previous parent company, Highlander Hotel Ltd, fell into liquidation. Two years ago, with the doors closing abruptly. All 17 staff were made redundant.

Glenshire bought the business from the liquidator and set about bringing the building up to scratch.

A spokesperson said: “It is the only hotel in Freuchie. Everyone had been calling for the hotel to come back - there has been a huge amount of interest across the community about the work that has been going on. We hope they love our balance of history, tradition and modernism .”

The new owners have refurbished all the rooms - some 19 are now available with the remaining few in the older part of the hotel which hasn’t been used for a long time, to be completed. An operator has been appointed to run the bar and restaurant, which officially open on Wednesday, followed by the leisure centre next Friday.

The changing rooms have ben given an upgrade in response to local feedback, while the leisure complex has been given an upgrade with new changing facilities. The hotel has launched new membership packages online.

Saturday’s opening celebrations begin at midday with live music from singer Maddison Nisbet and tours of the hotel.

Added the spokesperson: “We have been doing a lot of work both inside and out. It has been closed for a while and needed a lot of work. We are upgrading all the rooms - the whole upstairs has been ripped out and started again - but downstairs we want to keep the traditional feel to the hotel as part of the refurbishment.”