Historic Fife locomotive to be restored

Fife Heritage Railway’s new fundraising campaign to restore a locomotive which spent decades in the Kingdom has reached its target.

The group, based in Leven, has come to an agreement with the Scottish Railway Preservation Society for the loan and restoration of the steam locomotive, Andrew Barclay 2046, British Aluminium Company No.3.

The group has already managed to reach the £1200 target on its fundraising page, which will allow the locomotive to be transported to Fife.

The locomotive was built for the British Aluminium Company by Andrew Barclay Sons &Co of Kilmarnock in 1937. Delivered directly to the Bauxite reduction works in Burntisland the same year, it spent its entire working life there until the company invested in Fowler diesel locomotives in 1971, when it was placed in the shed as strategic reserve, if required.

The locomotive was donated to the SRPS in 1989 where it was placed in open air storage.

It is the smallest standard gauge design by Andrew Barclay, with only 10 inch diameter cylinders – there are only six of this design remaining in the UK.

Fife Heritage Railway have agreed a ten year loan to cosmetically overhaul the locomotive and display it among with other historical railway items with a history in Fife.

“We are really excited about repatriating this loco back to Fife,” said group member Jim Rankin. “It may take us a wee while to completely cosmetically do the work but I am hopeful it can be on show during 2020.”