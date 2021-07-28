Historic Fife pub close to community buyout fundraising target

The Red Lion Inn dates back to 1570.

The Red Lion Inn - a 17th Century coaching inn - in Culross, which doubled as Cranesmuir in the hit TV show Outlander, is at risk of closure as its current owners want to retire but a Crowdfund community buy-out campaign has raised over £70,000.

When the potential closure was brought to light earlier this year, locals hoped that the fans and stars of Outlander would come together to help save their pub, and they did - with Outlander star Sam Heughan tweeting it was where he and co-star Caitriona Balfe shared their first drink during filming.

Chair of the Culross Development Trust Tim Collins explained the delight at the fund, saying: “The response to our GoFundMe campaign has been amazing and exceeded all our expectations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Many well known and loved celebrities from around the world shared and promoted the fund."

Calling it the "last stand" while speaking to The National, Mr Collins said: "If we can get the money, they've said they'll sell to us in preference to anyone else. We're hoping to get some of it from the Scottish Land Fund and the balance from the community share offer.

"It's not just a pub, it's more than that. When you walk in, people are all smiling and happy, it's such a welcoming place. It's not something you would want to lose. It's the last pub in the village.

"The other pub went to a developer, we lost the post office and butchers shop, we're slowly becoming a dormitory village so this is the last stand."

Residents want the Inn to remain in local hands rather than be sold elsewhere when the current owners retire.

The Crowdfund target is £100,000 and is currently sitting at £77,515 with three days left until it closes.

The historic inn was put up for sale in 2016, and incorporates three main bar areas at ground floor level with a total seating capacity of 70+, alongside a large paved area with fixed seating for a further 80 customers.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.