News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
47 minutes ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 hour ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
23 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Historic former hotel in East Neuk goes to auction after decade lying empty

A historic building in the East Neuk of Fife is set to go under the hammer.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:48 GMT

The former Pittenweem Inn will be auctioned off in May after lying empty for a decade.

It is being sold by Auction House Scotland with a guide price of £350,000, and the building, which dates back to the 19th century, is described as an “exciting commercial to residential development.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two-storey listed building on Charles Street was previously the Station Hotel and Anchor Inn, but closed its doors in 2013 and has stood empty ever since.

The former Pittenweem Inn is going under the hammer
The former Pittenweem Inn is going under the hammer
The former Pittenweem Inn is going under the hammer
Most Popular

It was bought in 2019, and planning permission granted to convert it into four flats.

Putting the building up for bids, Auction House Scotland said the suite offered development potential and added: “The fantastic added value potential, allied with the competitively positioned guide price, makes this project ideal for a builder/developer to pursue either of the development outcomes, whether for resale, holiday rental, to create a fabulous family home, or a combination of those options.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It goes under the hammer at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow on May 18.

Glasgow