Historic former hotel in East Neuk goes to auction after decade lying empty

The former Pittenweem Inn will be auctioned off in May after lying empty for a decade.

It is being sold by Auction House Scotland with a guide price of £350,000, and the building, which dates back to the 19th century, is described as an “exciting commercial to residential development.”

The two-storey listed building on Charles Street was previously the Station Hotel and Anchor Inn, but closed its doors in 2013 and has stood empty ever since.

The former Pittenweem Inn is going under the hammer

It was bought in 2019, and planning permission granted to convert it into four flats.

Putting the building up for bids, Auction House Scotland said the suite offered development potential and added: “The fantastic added value potential, allied with the competitively positioned guide price, makes this project ideal for a builder/developer to pursue either of the development outcomes, whether for resale, holiday rental, to create a fabulous family home, or a combination of those options.”

