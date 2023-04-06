Peter Greig & Co closed its doors in 2021, and now the site on St Clair Street and McKenzie Street is to be cleared to make way for a new Farmfoods store - if councillors approve plans next week.

The family owned linen factory was once one of 15 in Kirkcaldy alone and employed generations of folk across the Lang Toun, but its workforce dwindled to around 20 when the doors closed two years ago.

Now Farmfoods wants to demolish the building and create a new supermarket which will sit just yards from Aldi in McKenzie Street.

Farmfoods is set to return to Kirkcaldy.

The 5200sqm site would include 77 car parking spaces - and architects designing the new store say it will pay tribute to its heritage.

One objection was received over the loss of the historic factory, but the building isn’t protected, and not fit for purpose for a frozen food store. A structural survey said it was in a poor condition.

A report to councillors at next Wednesday’s west and central planning committee states: “The existing historic industrial building with its saw tooth roof is a very distinctive townscape feature and makes a positive visual contribution to the character of Mackenzie Street - it is part of the historic environment.

“The applicant has reviewed the proposed design of the building and made some amendments which allows for some re-use of the stone from the existing building. The saw tooth roof is replicated in the proposed design.”

Farmfoods’ application has been recommended for approval subject to a legal agreement that the company chips in £7500 towards new traffic signals at the junction of McKenzie Street and St Clair Street.

If approved, it would mean a return to Kirkcaldy for the frozen food retailer.

It was a long-standing tenant of the now demolished Postings Shopping Centre in Hunter Street.