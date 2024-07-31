Historic Kirkcaldy pub celebrates centenary with live music weekend
The Harbour Bar will raise a toast to 100 years with live music across three nights.
On Friday (August 2), the pub will host John Anaya, Marrakesh and David Stevens (Dovv). from 8:30pm. On Saturday it will have an open mic from 6:00pm hosted by Kel Walsh of Kel and the Ka Hulas with a chance for everyone to get involved and play their tunes - and on Sunday the music will come from The Beautiful Trainwreck Show, from 5:00pm. The music is free and open to all to attend.
The Harbour Bar is also celebrating Oakham Ales with a tap takeover.
The landmark anniversary comes two years after with Jon Stanley took over the pub following the death of long-standing and much loved owner, Nick Bromfield in 2021. He re-opened the pub after a complete refurbishment. Mr Stanley rebuilt the bar, installed new windows to let in more light, and upgraded the kitchen to allow him to serve food.
He has also added a chiller cellar, modernised the gents toilet - famous for pages of the Times newspaper being pinned above the urinals each morning - added a new toilet for women, and replaced the flooring and carpets.
Since then the pub has hosted music nights and become a meeting place for community groups.
Kirkcaldy’s only dedicated real ale pub has been operating since 1924, but the building has a long history - it was previously a ship's chandlers and dates to around 1870
