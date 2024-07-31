Historic Kirkcaldy pub celebrates centenary with live music weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Kirkcaldy’s best known pubs is celebrating its centenary this weekend.

The Harbour Bar will raise a toast to 100 years with live music across three nights.

On Friday (August 2), the pub will host John Anaya, Marrakesh and David Stevens (Dovv). from 8:30pm. On Saturday it will have an open mic from 6:00pm hosted by Kel Walsh of Kel and the Ka Hulas with a chance for everyone to get involved and play their tunes - and on Sunday the music will come from The Beautiful Trainwreck Show, from 5:00pm. The music is free and open to all to attend.

The Harbour Bar is also celebrating Oakham Ales with a tap takeover.

Jon Stanley, owner of the Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The landmark anniversary comes two years after with Jon Stanley took over the pub following the death of long-standing and much loved owner, Nick Bromfield in 2021. He re-opened the pub after a complete refurbishment. Mr Stanley rebuilt the bar, installed new windows to let in more light, and upgraded the kitchen to allow him to serve food.

He has also added a chiller cellar, modernised the gents toilet - famous for pages of the Times newspaper being pinned above the urinals each morning - added a new toilet for women, and replaced the flooring and carpets.

Since then the pub has hosted music nights and become a meeting place for community groups.