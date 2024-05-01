Historic Kirkcaldy pub where Adam Smith drank and Snow Patrol performed put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Path Tavern is being marketed by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co – but it remains business as usual for staff and customers. The pub, which dates back to 1750, is one of the town’s best known and most popular establishments, and famed for its fish teas.

It almost certainly was a place where the Lang Toun’s most famous son, Adam Smith, visited for a drink, while, more recently, leading British band Snow Patrol used to rehearse there in their student days, and also played an early gig in the function room.

The pub has been run by George Mackay for the past 13 years. He is looking to retire after 42 years in the licensed trade, during which time he has run a number of the town’s best known pubs, including the Novar Bar and the Top O’ The Toun where he was at the helm for 22 years.

Path Tavern, Kirkcaldy

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “The Path Tavern was originally established in 1750, making it one of the oldest pubs in Kirkcaldy. This is a charming and historic property that presents a unique opportunity to a new owner looking to continue and build upon its current success.”