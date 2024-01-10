Historic lodge in Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park set to welcome first youngsters to new nursery

Raith Lodge nursery in Kirkcaldy is set to open for children later this year as transformation plans are well underway.

Enrolments are now open for the new nursery in Beveridge Park. Children are expected to be on site for the new school term in August. The nursery is set to move in following the conversion of the 1892 historic, B-listed lodge which sits at the entrance to Beveridge Park guarded by two stone lions. It was formerly the head keeper’s house and also a tea room,

“Our enrolments for nursery for August 2024 went live and Raith Lodge is on there as a place that parents and families can choose to register,” council officers told Fife Council's education scrutiny committee on Tuesday. It’s our anticipation that Ratih Lodge will be open by then, but if not contingency plans will be in place until the setting is open.”

The lodge was boarded up for a number of years until the council received formal planning permission to turn the empty building into a nursery for 24 youngsters and three staff. The aim is to bring an old, listed building back into use while providing nursery facilities in an area where there is currently none.

The lodge in Beveridge Park is now set to become a nursery (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It was previously reported that the council wanted to retain the character and look of the original lodge while making necessary internal alterations for its future use. Planning permission was originally granted in December 2022.