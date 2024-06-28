Historic Tartan Army bus back on the road after 26 years thanks to Fife museum
The FIFA World Cup was held in France in 1998 and was well attended by Scottish fans. With them was an open top bus, decked out in tartan paint, which acted as the Tartan Army’s headquarters.
More used to taking tourists for a tour around Perth, the Stagecoach bus was fitted out for its role before making the long road journey to follow Scotland in Paris, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne. However, it has spent most of the last 26 years in storage.
Earlier this year, volunteers at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum at Lathalmond, near Dunfermline, approached Stagecoach about taking ownership of the historic bus with a long term view to returning it to the road.
David Heathcote, chairman of the museum: “The Tartan Army bus will be a fantastic addition to our own collection. Everyone loves an open top bus so we’re busy planning to get it back on the road for our visitors to enjoy. We are very grateful for Stagecoach’s assistance with this project.”
Having assessed the vehicle, Stagecoach has now transferred ownership to the museum team, and work will soon commence on its return to service. It will keep its famous tartan paintwork and will become a common sight on the roads around West Fife and beyond.
Douglas Robertson, managing director Stagecoach East Scotland added: “It is great for us to support the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum and their activities to commemorate the last century of Scotland’s buses. There couldn’t be a better time to donate the Tartan Army bus to the museum and we can’t wait to see it back on the road again.”
The bus is a Bristol VRT with bodywork by Eastern Coach Works and entered service in 1978 for tourist services on England’s South Coast. It moved to Perth in 1996 before withdrawal from service in 1997. It was then re-painted and set off on its travels to France. Perhaps most impressively, the tartan paintwork was all completed by hand.
