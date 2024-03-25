HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to the dockyard in Rosyth for repairs. (Pic: Mark Berry)

The 65000 tonne warship passed under the Forth bridges last Thursday morning as it made its way back to the Rosyth dockyard where it was built.

In February the aircraft carrier had been due to take part in Steadfast Defender – a Nato military exercise – but had to withdraw after a problem was discovered with its starboard propeller coupling.