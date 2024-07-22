HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier sails under Forth bridges as she leaves Rosyth following repairs

By Elizabeth Hunter
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 13:41 BST
Britain's biggest warship has been pictured returning to sea after spending months docked for essential repairs.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth was pictured under the Forth Bridge after spending months docked at Rosyth for essential repairs and upgrades.

The Royal Navy warship was due to take to the North Sea for NATO's largest mission since the Cold War, but a fault to the propeller shaft was discovered back in February.

The mission, named Steadfast Defender, took place in Norway, and was instead led by sister ship HMS Prince of Wales.

HMS Queen Elizabeth passes under the Forth Bridge as she heads back to sea following lengthy time at Rosyth for repairs and upgrades due to mechanical fault. (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS)HMS Queen Elizabeth passes under the Forth Bridge as she heads back to sea following lengthy time at Rosyth for repairs and upgrades due to mechanical fault. (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS)
HMS Queen Elizabeth passes under the Forth Bridge as she heads back to sea following lengthy time at Rosyth for repairs and upgrades due to mechanical fault. (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS)

In March, the ship set sail from Portsmouth to Rosyth, but now, after months of repairs, the Navy's largest ship has "completed her defect repair."

A Royal Navy spokesperson told the UK Defence Journal: "HMS Queen Elizabeth has completed her defect repair work and capability upgrades at Rosyth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking."

The ship, which can carry up to 40 aircraft, and is equipped with a flight deck, chapel and medical centre, weighs 65,000 tonnes and is capable of travelling at over 25 knots.

