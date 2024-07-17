Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to leave its Fife berth after almost four months for repairs to be carried out.

The 65000 tonne warship returned to Rosyth Dockyard, where it was built, in March for work on her starboard propeller shaft coupling. It is expected to set sail between Friday, July 19 and Wednesday 24th.

Her movement will also bring in temporary flight restrictions over the Firth of Forth for the duration of these dates. They apply to unmanned craft at the request of Police Scotland.

The move been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Secretary of State for Transport “due to the high-profile status of this event” – the restrictions are deemed necessary for national defence and security, and will remain in place from 7:00am on the 19th until 1:00pm on the 24th.

HMS Queen Elizabeth makes her way under the Forth Bridges as she prepared to dock at Rosyth in March (Pic:Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS)

The carrier operates with a crew of around 700, increasing to the full complement of 1,600 when aircraft are embarked.

HMS Queen Elizabeth had been due to take part in Steadfast Defender – a NATO military exercise – held in February, but had to withdraw after a problem was discovered with its propeller. She was put in dry dock at Rosyth for the work to be carried out.

The carrier is one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK, and is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft. The flight deck covers some four acres and fighter jets can be moved from the hangar to it in just one minute. HMS Queen Elizabeth also boasts five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.