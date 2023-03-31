Holiday company Abbeyford Leisure has gifted a holiday home for the sole use of the Kirkcaldy-based Cottage Family Centre charity and its families.

The modern two-bedroom holiday home comes complete with an extensive deck, spacious lounge, a fully equipped kitchen and is idyllically set behind the sand dunes at Elie Holiday Park - just a stone’s throw from the beach at Shell Bay.

It’s the latest support from the business which has cottages and award-winning holidays parks across the Fife coast.

Peter Davies, Abbeyford Leisure, and Pauline Buchan from The Cottage launch the new holiday home at Elie

Peter Davies, Abbeyford’s head of marketing operations said: “We’re delighted to continue supporting the Cottage Family Centre. We started working with Pauline and her fantastic team around a year ago by donating much needed inventory for their Big Hoose Initiative and last summer, we boosted our commitment to the charity by giving away several free holidays to some of the families they support.

“We know that for many families, their time away with us was their first ever family holiday, so this year we wanted to go one step further and help create more magical memories.”He said company chairman, David J Evans, was so inspired by all the work the Cottage does he wanted to gift a holiday home to the frontline organisation so that many more families can enjoy a break away at Elie Holiday Park.

The domination was warmly welcomed by the Cottage team.

Pauline Buchan, manager, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the ongoing care, support and generosity that David, Peter and all the team at Abbeyford Leisure have shown our children and families -the difference they have made to their lives is beyond measure

“This holiday home will not only provide opportunities for our children and families to have some time out from the challenges they face on a daily basis but it will allow them the opportunity to make new positive and enriching memories that will last a lifetime.”