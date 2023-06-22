The site of the proposed holiday lodges at Eden Springs. (Pic: submitted)

The plans by family-owned Eden Muir Ltd would see the development of new holiday lodge style pitches on the site of the former Mountcastle Quarry, adjacent to Eden Muir and Bull Stone Lochs.

Unlocking the site’s tourism potential, the proposals will offer a perfect place to stay for those visiting the fishery and country park, whilst also improving and linking to existing walking and cycling trails to promote active travel and stimulate economic activity across the wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the holiday lodges, the investment also includes a reception area, play park and car parking, including disabled and electric vehicle charging.

During the construction period, and the operational phase, it is anticipated that more than 40 direct and indirect jobs will be generated by the proposals.

Chris Ritchie, director at Eden Muir Ltd, said: “I am delighted to announce our proposals for the development of new holiday lodges at Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park. Building upon the success of the fishery, we are committed to creating an attractive destination amidst the tranquillity of the surrounding natural landscape, and our investment in this project reflects our belief in the potential of the area.

“Aiming to strike a harmonious balance, the proposals will be underpinned by strong sustainability credentials, creating enhanced biodiversity and being sensitive to the natural environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with an interest in the proposals can attend our in-person events on June 29 and September 7, where our project team will be on-hand to discuss the proposals with the local community and to answer any questions they may have.”

As part of the pre-application consultation process, the local community will have an opportunity to view and provide feedback on the proposals at the public consultations. The consultations on June 29 and September 7 will take place between 3pm and 7pm at Eden Springs Fishery.

The proposals have been designed to complement the existing fishery, which since opening in 2021, has been successful in attracting visitors from across Scotland. It has become a gathering spot for a wide range of enthusiasts, ranging from wild swimmers and bird watchers to avid walkers. The fishery has also seen great success from its annual water sport activity event, Splash, which debuted in 2022 and features a wide range of activities such as paddle boarding, kayaking and pedalos.