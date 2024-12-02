Holiday park drop-off point for donations to Kirkcaldy centre’s Christmas appeal

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 15:04 BST

One of Fife’s biggest holiday parks is helping to collect gifts for a Christmas campaign.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn is a drop off point for donations of gifts to Linton Lane Community Centre’s festive appeal.

The last date for donations - ideally for children aged five to ten years, but anything is welcome - Monday, December 9.

Linton Lane is one of the Lang Toun’s longest established community hubs, and its annual appeal brings festive cheer to many local families.

Linton Lane is hosting its annual Christmas appeal for toys (Pic: Submitted)Linton Lane is hosting its annual Christmas appeal for toys (Pic: Submitted)
Linton Lane is hosting its annual Christmas appeal for toys (Pic: Submitted)

It is home to a play group, mother and toddler group, child health clinic, and addiction support centre, as well as an operating base for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, and recreational groups including Stages Dance School, Grey Panthers senior citizen group, craft groups and karate classes. The centre also hosts a weekly school for children from the local Polish community.

Spokesperson Zoe Lynch said: “We are very grateful to Pettycur Bay for getting involved and acting as a drop off point for people in Kinghorn and Burntisland who want to donate.”

Janet Murray, general manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, said: “It’s our pleasure to help out the fantastic Linton Lane Community Centre which does such a great job supporting many groups of disadvantaged and lonely people all year long, but finds that its services are in extra demand at the festive season, particularly ensuring that no child goes without a gift on Christmas morning.

“We have a strong community here at Pettycur, consisting of our generous holiday home owners, staff, directors and customers who will be delighted to help.”

News you can trust since 1871
