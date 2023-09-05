Watch more videos on Shots!



Pettycur Bay Holiday park will host the event on Saturday, November 4 and plans are already in hand to make it as day to remember.

A number of stallholders from across the Kingdom will come together for the day to help raise funds for the RNLI, Guide dogs for the Blind and The Wolf Hirschhorn Trust

The market will be held in the holiday park’s Images entertainment suite with 27 stallholders already booking their spot for the day.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will host the Christmas market (Pic: Submitted)

Janet Murray, general manager at the holiday park said: “We are delighted to be hosting the special Christmas Market benefiting these three worthy charities. As we are setting it all up indoors, it will be nice and cosy, and won't matter what the weather is like. We've got lots of space in Images so much so we will be having face painters and Rocking Rudolf to keep the children entertained”.

A number of different products will be on offer with homemade artisanal wares and local charities snapping up the stalls.