Holiday park set to host Kingdom's first Christmas market of the year
Pettycur Bay Holiday park will host the event on Saturday, November 4 and plans are already in hand to make it as day to remember.
A number of stallholders from across the Kingdom will come together for the day to help raise funds for the RNLI, Guide dogs for the Blind and The Wolf Hirschhorn Trust
The market will be held in the holiday park’s Images entertainment suite with 27 stallholders already booking their spot for the day.
Janet Murray, general manager at the holiday park said: “We are delighted to be hosting the special Christmas Market benefiting these three worthy charities. As we are setting it all up indoors, it will be nice and cosy, and won't matter what the weather is like. We've got lots of space in Images so much so we will be having face painters and Rocking Rudolf to keep the children entertained”.
A number of different products will be on offer with homemade artisanal wares and local charities snapping up the stalls.
Janet added: “They have some amazing products and homemade items to sell. We’ve also attracted a good number of small artisan producers and local charity stalls from the area to get involved in this. There will also be mince pies, mulled wine. Let’s all get into the festive spirit, shop local for Christmas gifts and raise money for charity at the same time!”